Quaker Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up 0.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.15. 702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,671. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.85 and a 200 day moving average of $172.91. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

