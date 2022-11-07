Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Wedbush

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Qualys stock opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.06 and its 200 day moving average is $135.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys has a one year low of $107.69 and a one year high of $162.36.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,650.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,672 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Qualys by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Qualys by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Qualys by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

