Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Wedbush

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
QLYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.67.
Qualys stock opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.06 and its 200 day moving average is $135.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys has a one year low of $107.69 and a one year high of $162.36.
In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,650.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,672 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Qualys by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Qualys by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Qualys by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
