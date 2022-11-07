Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-6.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.8-17.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.81 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.15-$6.39 EPS.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $146.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1,442.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 5,064.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

