QuarkChain Trading Down 1.3% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $59.70 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

