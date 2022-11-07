QUASA (QUA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $145,105.00

QUASA (QUA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $95.20 million and $145,105.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145972 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $145,983.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

