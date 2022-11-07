Quent Capital LLC Acquires 27,500 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Toast by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 567.3% in the 1st quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,427 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $50,768.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,973.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 341,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,755.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $50,768.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,973.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,253 over the last ninety days. 20.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.37.

NYSE:TOST traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.59. 164,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,826. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.96. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.63 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. On average, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

