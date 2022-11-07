Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 1.3% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REET. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,201,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,021 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,810,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after buying an additional 363,912 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,397,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after buying an additional 83,450 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,562,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,786,000 after buying an additional 91,644 shares during the period.
iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
REET stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,171. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49.
