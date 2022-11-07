Quent Capital LLC Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.8% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 497,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,443,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

