Quent Capital LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,485. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.15.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

