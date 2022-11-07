Quent Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.28. 43,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

