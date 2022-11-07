Quent Capital LLC Purchases 10,869 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,684,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $220,954,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,502,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,197,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,601,000 after acquiring an additional 611,595 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

GLDM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 61,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,776. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

