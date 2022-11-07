Quent Capital LLC Purchases 20,838 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after buying an additional 3,620,252 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after buying an additional 2,398,782 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after buying an additional 1,705,302 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,190,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,468,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,181,000 after buying an additional 1,147,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,785. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

