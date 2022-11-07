Quent Capital LLC Sells 3,337 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 609,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,595,088. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.