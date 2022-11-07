Quent Capital LLC Sells 418 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.2% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 47,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 104,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 185,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.84. 61,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,128,976. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $384.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.