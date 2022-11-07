Quest Resource (QRHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. On average, analysts expect Quest Resource to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.

In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $29,737.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,640.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $78,441.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $29,737.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,938 shares of company stock worth $515,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 14.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 17.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

