Radio Caca 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.80 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $93.51 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.74 or 0.01656611 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005724 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00035462 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000624 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.73 or 0.01829047 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001554 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.radiocaca.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

