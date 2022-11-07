Radix Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $244.96 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $244.96 million and approximately $359,562.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,725,292,160 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

