Radix Tops 24-Hour Volume of $316,079.00 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Radix has a market capitalization of $248.69 million and approximately $316,079.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,724,974,646 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

