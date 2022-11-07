Raydium (RAY) One Day Volume Tops $14.06 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, Raydium has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $71.38 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00597488 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,455.06 or 0.31122180 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,861,534 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

