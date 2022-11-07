Raymond James Cuts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $124.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.28.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $50.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $143.92.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $766,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $14,802,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

