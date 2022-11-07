Raymond James Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $30.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.83.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. Camping World has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.60.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Camping World by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.