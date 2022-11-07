Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Stock Down 0.3 %

DUAVF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.35. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 364. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.01. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $97.16 and a 52 week high of $183.79.

About Dassault Aviation Société anonyme

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

