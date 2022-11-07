Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Underperform

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Redfin Trading Down 6.3 %

RDFN stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Redfin has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $435.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,910,000 after purchasing an additional 763,501 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 12,532.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,882,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 750,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 275,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

