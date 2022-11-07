Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.35-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regal Rexnord also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.66-$2.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of RRX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.33. 4,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,835. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.81. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,153,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,939,000 after buying an additional 93,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,112,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

