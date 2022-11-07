Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Regional REIT Price Performance

Shares of RGL traded down GBX 0.92 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 64.08 ($0.74). 217,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,198. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.64. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 56 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.11). The stock has a market cap of £330.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regional REIT news, insider Daniel J.B. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £3,700 ($4,277.95).

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.