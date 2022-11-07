Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RGA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 2.8 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $142.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.60. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $148.75.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 40.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 302,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 25.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 60,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 108.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

