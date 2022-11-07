Rekor Systems (REKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Rekor Systems to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 326.04%. On average, analysts expect Rekor Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Stock Performance

REKR opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Rekor Systems

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 62,968 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

See Also

