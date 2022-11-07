Request Self Reported Market Cap Tops $110.95 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, Request has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $110.95 million and $2.79 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,875.37 or 1.00023247 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008016 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00039150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00047876 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022689 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004757 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00252988 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11001281 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,279,094.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

