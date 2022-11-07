Resolute Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,086 shares during the quarter. AbCellera Biologics accounts for 0.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABCL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.08. 45,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,965. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ABCL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,844,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,976,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

