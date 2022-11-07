Resolute Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

COIN traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 332,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,600. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 19.71% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.99 per share, for a total transaction of $385,309.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,184.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.99 per share, for a total transaction of $385,309.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,184.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 67,951 shares of company stock worth $4,858,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

