Resolute Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.2% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDEV. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 180,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 73,643 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,255,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.68. 16,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,403. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50.

