Reviewing Inrad Optics (INRD) & Its Rivals

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Inrad Optics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Inrad Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inrad Optics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inrad Optics 3.07% 9.90% 4.28% Inrad Optics Competitors -182.14% -18.52% -4.34%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inrad Optics Competitors 80 251 454 4 2.48

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inrad Optics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.35%. Given Inrad Optics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inrad Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics’ rivals have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inrad Optics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inrad Optics $11.35 million $1.75 million 87.54 Inrad Optics Competitors $2.40 billion $165.30 million -1.54

Inrad Optics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inrad Optics. Inrad Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Inrad Optics rivals beat Inrad Optics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

