Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 284,658 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,658 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.17. 88,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,146. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.12 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $57,599.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $7,261,677.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $114,101.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 835,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $57,599.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,261,677.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,568 shares of company stock worth $577,104 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.