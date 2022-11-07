Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,070 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $18,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,489,000 after buying an additional 143,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,692,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,044 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,820,000 after buying an additional 113,384 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on IOVA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 276,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

