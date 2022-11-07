Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.53% of PGT Innovations worth $15,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,547,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $294,320. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.55. 6,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,394. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.35. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

