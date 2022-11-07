Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 166,018 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,844,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,018 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 3.79% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 35,423 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,033,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AERI remained flat at $15.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. 14,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,968. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of -0.06.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

