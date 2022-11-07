Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 110.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.87. 4,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,319. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average is $79.61.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $810,626.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.