Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Sleep Number worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,125,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,801,000 after purchasing an additional 52,506 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Sleep Number by 34.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,127,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,175,000 after acquiring an additional 289,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sleep Number by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sleep Number by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNBR traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $89.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sleep Number

SNBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

