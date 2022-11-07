Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 10,327 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.98% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $29,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Barclays cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,545. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.05. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.26). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

