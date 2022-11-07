Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 21,267 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,267 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Up 1.6 %

PTC stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.23. 21,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,069. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $127.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PTC to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $996,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,550,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $996,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,550,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $73,823.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,605,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,816,498.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,613 shares of company stock worth $16,877,184. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.