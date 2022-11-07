Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 32,718 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 424,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,718 shares during the quarter. Pacira BioSciences accounts for 1.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.93% of Pacira BioSciences worth $24,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $129,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.81. 7,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,306. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.61 and a beta of 0.78.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

