Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 835 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 403,727 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $13,492,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 133,245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 47.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after buying an additional 94,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,009,090.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,824,653.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,009,090.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,824,653.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

