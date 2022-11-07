Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,197 shares during the quarter. Ingevity makes up about 1.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $29,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 137.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 158.8% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,550,000 after buying an additional 1,231,106 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 2.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

NGVT traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,208. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $83.65.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

