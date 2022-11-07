Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,300 ($49.72) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($69.37) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($49.72) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($65.90) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($53.19) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,336.92 ($61.71).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,106 ($59.04) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($50.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($73.34). The firm has a market cap of £82.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 539.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,808 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,056.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

