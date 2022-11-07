Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Shares Down 8.3%

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 74,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 59,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Riverside Resources Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$8.19 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

