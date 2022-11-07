Robert W. Baird Trims Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price to $30.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 242.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Down 39.0 %

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Carvana has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $307.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.48.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 181.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 150.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Carvana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.