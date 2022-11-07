Rock Creek Group LP Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.37. The company had a trading volume of 131,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,767. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.69. The stock has a market cap of $185.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Katz sold 22,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,191,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,529.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,546 shares of company stock worth $25,744,072 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.