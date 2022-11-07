Rock Creek Group LP Decreases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.99. The stock had a trading volume of 91,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,576,000 shares of company stock worth $96,215,300 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

