Rock Creek Group LP Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.92. 152,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,089. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

