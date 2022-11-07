Rock Creek Group LP Invests $11.06 Million in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 190,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,059,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises 1.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.38% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 138,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,135. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $81.38.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

